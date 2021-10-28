Israeli envoy accuses Iran of ‘destabilising’ West Asian region

NEW DELHI

28 October 2021 21:05 IST

Naor Gilon says new India-Israel-UAE-U.S. quad not aimed at Tehran

Israel’s Ambassador to India Naor Gilon has accused Iran of “destabilising” the West Asian region and noted that the newly-announced India-Israel-UAE-U.S. quadrilateral was an outcome of the “Abraham Accords” that saw Israel and the UAE establish diplomatic ties, which were the result of “common concerns” about Iran’s role in the region.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Gilon said that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, during his visit to Israel, put forward India’s interests in Iran, as a neighbour and a country that facilitated Indian connectivity to Central Asia and Afghanistan, but that all the four countries shared “similar” evaluations of the events in the region.

“The Abraham Accords have a huge potential for Israel and the region, and in a way, I believe Iran has a lot to do with this, with the fear and the sentiment in the region about its role,” Mr. Gilon observed to a specific question about the road map ahead of the new quadrilateral arrangement.

“We are very much aware that India has its own interests on Afghanistan and Iran. They were put forward by [EAM Jaishankar]. I think in discussions between countries, each country has its own interest and then you see how it all settles down in time. Israel was very clear about Iran, and [India] spoke about India’s interests… As I said before, many of the evaluations, of what’s happening are similar,” he stressed.

‘No military talks’

Mr. Gilon, however, denied that there were any discussions about military issues during the hybrid conference between Mr. Jaishankar, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Foreign Ministers of Israel and the UAE held on October 18, and that the quadrilateral cooperation was “positive” and not aimed at any country. He stated that the quadrilateral would bring together pre-existing business ties between India and the UAE, Israeli technology and American financing and knowhow for cooperation only on economic issues, and infrastructure in particular.

The Ministry of External Affairs and the Iranian Embassy in Delhi did not respond to requests about the Israeli Ambassador’s comments, made during Mr. Gilon’s first press engagement after he presented his credentials to President Kovind on Tuesday.

Pegasus issue

When asked about the ongoing controversy over the use of Pegasus software owned by Israeli tech company NSO to hack telephones of journalists, activists and politicians in several countries, including India, the Ambassador observed that the matter was an “internal matter” of India, and he would not respond to questions about the commission of enquiry instituted by the Supreme Court to look into the allegations this week.

“NSO is a private Israeli company. Every export of NSO, of companies like it, need an export licence. We grant export licences only to governments. This is the main requirement. They cannot sell their product to non-government organisations,” he remarked when asked if the Government of India had directed any enquiries to the Israeli government or embassy in India.