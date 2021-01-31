Israeli Embassy blast | Iranian visitors come under scrutiny

Letter recovered from blast site mentioned revenge, say police.

A Delhi Police officer on Sunday said the security agencies are verifying more than 150 Iranian nationals who came in January and also 20 who left after the low-intensity explosion near the Israeli embassy. No suspect has been identified yet.

The letter recovered from the blast site addressed to a diplomat on January 30 mentioned revenge, said the officer. The seven-line straight written note had eight spelling mistakes in it.

The letter, written in English, was addressed to “The Terrorist, Devil of Terrorist Nation Dr. Ron Malka” and was written by someone who identified himself as Sarallah India Hezbollah.

According to sources, police questioned some persons including a few Iranian nationals and a cab driver who dropped two persons near the blast site just before the explosion.

Teams from the National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) of the NSG and Delhi police’s Special Cell visited the spot on Saturday.

The agencies are checking the Internet Protocol Detail Record (IPDR) of the area to check the mode of communication of the perpetrators. They are also checking the CCTV footage of the nearby hotels.

The dump data of mobile calls, which were active hours before and after the blast, are also being examined.

Data is being collected from the cab services of the persons dropped in the nearby area just before the incident happened.

The explosion took place on a day when India and Israel marked the completion of the 29th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations.

The traffic on the APJ Abdul Kalam Road resumed and the blast spot was covered with a white colour tent to preserve it, said the officer.