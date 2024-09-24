Israel seeks 10,000 more skilled construction workers from India

Israel is seeking up to 10,000 skilled Indian workers in its latest eight-day recruitment drive that is on going and will end on September 25 in Industrial Training Institute, Aundh in Pune.

Officials in Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said that the current phase of recruitment builds upon the initial drive conducted earlier this year in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

“To date, approximately 4,800 Indian workers have already been deployed to Israel, earning salaries of around ₹1.32 lakh per month and a monthly bonus of ₹16,000,” officials said.

An additional 1,500 workers from the first cohort began their journey to Israel on September 18, bringing the total number of skilled Indian professionals in Israel to over 5,000.

Officials further said that Israeli employers have expanded their recruitment targets, seeking an additional 10,000 candidates in this round. “The focus remains on four critical areas of expertise - Framework, Iron Bending, Plastering, and Ceramic Tiling,” they said.

A delegation of 12 Israeli officials arrived in India on September 16 to oversee the recruitment effort. “The recruitment is aimed at fulfilling Israel’s growing demand for skilled construction workers while offering Indian workers international career opportunities,” officials further said.

This recruitment drive is a result of Government-to-Government (G2G) agreement signed between India and Israel in November 2023. The Maharashtra Government has provided infrastructure and logistical support at ITI Aundh, where Deputy Director and in-charge Joint Director Ramakant Bhavsar, along with his team, are aiding the recruitment efforts at the institute.

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) are responsible for preparing candidates for the technical and professional challenges they will face in Israel.

This recruitment drive is being perceived as one which positions India as a global supplier of skilled human resources in international markets.

