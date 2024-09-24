GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Israel seeks 10,000 more skilled construction workers from India

A delegation of 12 Israeli officials arrived in India on September 16 to oversee the recruitment effort

Published - September 24, 2024 08:50 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Indian workers aspiring to be hired for jobs in Israel line up during a recruitment drive in Lucknow.

File photo of Indian workers aspiring to be hired for jobs in Israel line up during a recruitment drive in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: AP

Israel is seeking up to 10,000 skilled Indian workers in its latest eight-day recruitment drive that is on going and will end on September 25 in Industrial Training Institute, Aundh in Pune.

Officials in Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said that the current phase of recruitment builds upon the initial drive conducted earlier this year in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

Israel-bound Indian workers | Risking life for a living

“To date, approximately 4,800 Indian workers have already been deployed to Israel, earning salaries of around ₹1.32 lakh per month and a monthly bonus of ₹16,000,” officials said.

An additional 1,500 workers from the first cohort began their journey to Israel on September 18, bringing the total number of skilled Indian professionals in Israel to over 5,000.

Officials further said that Israeli employers have expanded their recruitment targets, seeking an additional 10,000 candidates in this round. “The focus remains on four critical areas of expertise - Framework, Iron Bending, Plastering, and Ceramic Tiling,” they said.

Also Read: What are labour rules for workers abroad? | Explained

A delegation of 12 Israeli officials arrived in India on September 16 to oversee the recruitment effort. “The recruitment is aimed at fulfilling Israel’s growing demand for skilled construction workers while offering Indian workers international career opportunities,” officials further said.

This recruitment drive is a result of Government-to-Government (G2G) agreement signed between India and Israel in November 2023. The Maharashtra Government has provided infrastructure and logistical support at ITI Aundh, where Deputy Director and in-charge Joint Director Ramakant Bhavsar, along with his team, are aiding the recruitment efforts at the institute.

Also Read | Looking for Israel jobs? Read the fine print

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) are responsible for preparing candidates for the technical and professional challenges they will face in Israel.

This recruitment drive is being perceived as one which positions India as a global supplier of skilled human resources in international markets.

Published - September 24, 2024 08:50 pm IST

Related Topics

labour / employment / Israel

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.