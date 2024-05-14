ADVERTISEMENT

Israel-India to deepen ties for greater prosperity: Israel FM

Updated - May 14, 2024 07:14 pm IST

Published - May 14, 2024 06:26 pm IST - Jerusalem

Earlier, EAM Jaishankar posted on X a video showcasing the India-Israel relationship

PTI

Israel Foreign Minister Israel Katz responded to India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s message on the occasion of Israel’s 76th Independence Day. | Photo Credit: X/@DrSJaishankar

Israel and India will continue to deepen their bilateral ties and lead to greater prosperity, Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on May 14.

Mr. Katz was responding to India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s message on the occasion of Israel’s 76th Independence Day.

“Thank you for the warm wishes, FM @DrSJaishankar. In celebration of our Independence Day, Israel and India will continue to deepen our ties and lead to greater prosperity,” Mr. Katz said in a post on X.

Earlier in the morning, Mr. Jaishankar posted on X a 2:03-minute video showcasing the India-Israel relationship through photos of various bilateral meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, himself, and other Indian Ministers with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Ministers.

Expect India to play role in bringing stability in West Asia, says Israeli Envoy Naor Gilon

“Congratulate FM @Israel_katz and the people of Israel on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of Israel’s Independence. Mazel Tov!,” Mr. Jaishankar posted along with the video and repeated the same message in another post in Hebrew.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu wished her Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog as she said on X, “I join the people of India in conveying our best wishes to President @Isaac_Herzog, and the people of Israel on the 76th anniversary of Israel’s independence.”

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla too took to X to post his greetings to his counterpart Amir Ohana, the Speaker of The Knesset: “On the occasion of Israel’s 76th anniversary of independence, I congratulate Speaker of the Knesset @AmirOhana and the people of Israel.”

Both Ms. Murmu and Mr. Birla also included greetings in Hebrew.

“Thank you, my dear friend @ombirlakota. May the friendship between our nations grow stronger,” Mr. Ohana replied to Mr. Birla and also added a line in Devnagari script in Hindi, loosely translated as, “Thank you my dear friend Om Birla. May the friendship between our countries be stronger.”

