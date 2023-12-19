GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Israel-Hamas conflict | In 'productive' talks with Netanyahu, PM Modi shares concern over safety of maritime traffic

In the phone talks, Mr. Modi also highlighted India’s consistent stand in favour of early restoration of peace and stability in the region

December 19, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. File.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. File. | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 19 held a "productive" conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on the Israel-Hamas conflict including "shared concerns" over the safety of maritime traffic in the region.

In the phone talks, Mr. Modi also highlighted India's consistent stand in favour of early restoration of peace and stability in the region with continued humanitarian assistance for the affected people.

"Had a productive exchange of views with PM @netanyahu on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, including shared concerns on the safety of maritime traffic," Mr. Modi posted on 'X'.

"Highlighted India's consistent stand in favour of early restoration of peace & stability in the region with continued humanitarian assistance for the affected," he said.

There have been concerns over the safety of maritime traffic in the region.

A missile reportedly fired by Yemen's Houthi militants hit a commercial tanker in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen last week triggering concerns.

