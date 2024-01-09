GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Israel embassy probe: ‘no fingerprints on threat letter’

January 09, 2024 08:12 am | Updated 08:12 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
The Israeli embassy at Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Road. Fle photo

The Israeli embassy at Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Road. Fle photo | Photo Credit: ANI

No fingerprints have been found on the threat letter that was recovered from the site of a low-intensity blast near the Israeli embassy in central Delhi on December 26, Delhi Police sources said on Monday.

The blast took place in the area between the boundary walls of a house on plot number 4 — Nanda’s House — and the Central Hindi Training Institute on plot number 2A on Prithviraj Road. It is behind the Israeli embassy on Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Road, running parallel to Prithviraj Road.

The police had found the threat letter, which was “abusive” in nature and addressed to the Israeli Ambassador, near the blast site.

The one-page letter was purportedly from a group called ‘Sir Allah Resistance’ and mentioned words like “Zionists”, “Palestine” and “Gaza”.

Soon after the letter was recovered from the spot, it was sent to experts to check for fingerprints, the sources said.

“According to initial findings, no fingerprints have been found on the letter. It is likely that the suspect used gloves or planted the letter in such a way that no fingerprints were left,” a source said, adding that natural factors cannot be ruled out.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has scanned footage from multiple CCTV cameras to track the suspect’s route but is yet to get a clear view, officials said.

The investigators believe that one of the suspects had come from the Jamia Nagar area in an autorickshaw he hailed near the Jamia Milia Islamia metro station.

