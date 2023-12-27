Israel Embassy blast | Two youths caught on CCTV, security beefed up in Delhi

December 27, 2023 11:08 am | Updated 11:08 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Police has intensified its probe into a low intensity blast that occurred near the Israel Embassy and sources said two youths were caught on camera walking on the road close to the spot shortly before the explosion.

The police have also beefed up security in the national capital after Tuesday's blast near the embassy in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave, an official said.

Areas around the Israel embassy and Jewish establishments in Delhi have been put under the watch of the security personnel. The local police have been asked to increase the vigil in the national capital, an official said Wednesday.

According to police sources, CCTV footage have been recovered from near the spot in which two youths were found walking on the road, shortly before the blast. "It is yet to be ascertained whether they are suspects," the officer said.

The security agencies have collected multiple CCTV footage from the lanes of Abdul Kalam Road and Prithviraj Road.

Security officials who visited the spot said since no remnants of the explosive were found at the spot, the possibility of a "chemical explosion" cannot be ruled out.

No one was injured in the blast but an "abusive" letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador was found near the site, officials said. The letter is "abusive" in nature. It has been sent to the forensic lab to check for fingerprints, they said. "It's a one-page letter written in English. It is suspected to be related to some organisation with name 'Sir Allah Resistence', and the words like Zionists, Palestine and Gaza mentioned in the letter," a police source said Tuesday.

The explosion and the recovery of the letter is a grim reminder of the 2021 blast near the embassy in which some cars were damaged. The National Investigation Agency had probed the case.

Security has been upped around the Israel embassy since the war between Israel and Hamas began earlier this year, the oficials said.

