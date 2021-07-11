Israel Embassy blast case | Pyschoanalysis test finds accused were telling ‘partial truth’

Police said they may be questioned again, if required

Results of the psychoanalysis test of four students arrested from Ladakh in connection with a blast near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi in January 2021 found that two of them were telling “partial truth”, said a senior police officer on Sunday.

Police said that after the four students Nazir Hussain (26), Zulfikar Ali Wazir (25), Aiaz Hussain (28) and Muzammil Hussain (25) — all from Thang village in Ladakh’s Kargil district, were arrested from Kargil and brought to Delhi on transit remand on June 24. After detailed investigation, they were taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for a psychoanalysis test by a panel of expert doctors.

“The test result shared by doctors mentioned that two of them were telling ‘partial truth’ regarding their role in the blast outside the Israel Embassy,” the officer said.

“We are going through the test report to find out what’s the ‘partial truth’ the accused are hiding from the police. If required, we will take the help of experts and question them again,” the officer added.

Police claimed that all four accused had been in Delhi on the day of incident, their phones were found to have been switched off, and five mobile phones had been recovered from them.

The students were active on social media and would comment on posts related to Israel, India and Palestine. They left the city just before the lockdown was announced, the police said.

A minor IED (improvised explosive device) blast had taken place outside the Embassy of Israel in the heart of the national capital on January 29. There were no casualties. Some cars were damaged in the explosion that occurred about 150 metres away from the embassy on the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Road.