Isolation wards in all railway stations

The Railways on Wednesday said every divisional and sub-divisional hospital of railway zones should have isolation wards. It said the Centre and the States were conducting training programmes on prevention, and railway doctors and paramedical staff should be nominated for these programmes.
“Every divisional/sub-divisional hospital should have an isolation ward for fever-related cases for treating suspected coronavirus cases with the availability of protective gears,” it said.
The directive said the Central and State governments were conducting training programmes on prevention, and railway doctors and paramedical staff should be nominated for these programmes.
It also asked that information material on the disease should be prominently displayed in local languages.
