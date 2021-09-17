Islamic State trying to recruit youth online: NIA

New Delhi

17 September 2021 22:29 IST

Charge sheets have been filed in 31 cases, and 27 accused have been convicted after trial.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has so far probed 37 cases involving Islamic State-inspired modules and made 168 arrests.

The charges range from terror attacks and conspiracy to funding. The most recent case was registered by the NIA in June 2021.

“Investigation by the NIA has revealed that IS (Islamic State) is trying to spread its tentacles in India through continuous propaganda online. Gullible youth are targeted on open social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram,” the agency said.

“Once a person shows interest, he or she is then enticed to communicate with online handlers based abroad using encrypted social media platforms,” it said.

The handlers then recruit the persons for uploading online contents, translating IS texts to local languages, developing modules, collecting arms and ammunition, preparing improvised explosive devices, raising funds and even carrying out attacks.

“An appeal is being made that any such activity noticed on the Internet maybe brought to the notice of the authorities. The NIA may be contacted at 011-24368800,” the agency added.