Islam occupies a unique ‘position of pride’ amongst religious groups in India: NSA Ajit Doval

July 11, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - New Delhi

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on July 11 said India has been a melting pot of cultures and religions that have co-existed in harmony for centuries, and Islam occupies a unique and significant "position of pride" amongst the religious groups in the country.

Mr. Doval's remarks came during an event at the India Islamic Cultural Centre where Muslim World League Secretary General Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, who is on an India visit, also addressed the gathering. Mr. Doval hailed Mr. Al-Issa as an authentic global voice of moderate Islam and a profound scholar with a deep understanding of Islam.

Hailing the "excellent" relations between India and Saudi Arabia, Mr. Doval said that the ties were rooted in shared cultural heritage, common values, and economic ties. "Our leaders share a common vision for the future and have been closely interacting with each other," the National Security Advisor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read | Deport Khalistan elements: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval tells U.K. counterpart Tim Barrow

In his remarks, Mr. Doval said India as the world's largest democracy and the mother of democracies is a land of incredible diversity.

"In your [Al-Issa] talk you elaborately mentioned diversity as a fundamental trait of our existence. It [India] has been a melting pot of cultures, religions, languages and ethnicities that have co-existed in harmony for centuries. As an inclusive democracy, India has successfully managed to provide space for all its citizens regardless of their religious, ethnic and cultural identities," he said.

"Amongst its numerous religious groups, Islam occupies a unique and significant position of pride with India being home to the second-largest Muslim population in the world," he said.

India's Muslim population is almost equal to the combined population of over 33 member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Doval added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.