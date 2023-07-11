HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Islam occupies a unique ‘position of pride’ amongst religious groups in India: NSA Ajit Doval

Mr. Doval's remarks came during an event at the India Islamic Cultural Centre where Muslim World League Secretary General Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa also addressed the gathering

July 11, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval addresses during an event at the India Islamic Cultural Centre, in New Delhi, on July 11, 2023.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval addresses during an event at the India Islamic Cultural Centre, in New Delhi, on July 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on July 11 said India has been a melting pot of cultures and religions that have co-existed in harmony for centuries, and Islam occupies a unique and significant "position of pride" amongst the religious groups in the country.

Mr. Doval's remarks came during an event at the India Islamic Cultural Centre where Muslim World League Secretary General Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, who is on an India visit, also addressed the gathering. Mr. Doval hailed Mr. Al-Issa as an authentic global voice of moderate Islam and a profound scholar with a deep understanding of Islam.

Hailing the "excellent" relations between India and Saudi Arabia, Mr. Doval said that the ties were rooted in shared cultural heritage, common values, and economic ties. "Our leaders share a common vision for the future and have been closely interacting with each other," the National Security Advisor said.

Also Read | Deport Khalistan elements: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval tells U.K. counterpart Tim Barrow

In his remarks, Mr. Doval said India as the world's largest democracy and the mother of democracies is a land of incredible diversity.

"In your [Al-Issa] talk you elaborately mentioned diversity as a fundamental trait of our existence. It [India] has been a melting pot of cultures, religions, languages and ethnicities that have co-existed in harmony for centuries. As an inclusive democracy, India has successfully managed to provide space for all its citizens regardless of their religious, ethnic and cultural identities," he said.

"Amongst its numerous religious groups, Islam occupies a unique and significant position of pride with India being home to the second-largest Muslim population in the world," he said.

India's Muslim population is almost equal to the combined population of over 33 member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Doval added.

Related Topics

New Delhi / diplomacy / islam / religion and belief

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.