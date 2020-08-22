ISIS operative held in Delhi had planned terror strikes: police

A suspected ISIS operative, arrested following a brief exchange of fire, had planned terror strikes in high footfall areas of the national capital, Delhi Police officials said on Saturday.
Two pressure cooker IEDs were recovered from Mohammad Mustakeem Khan, alias Abu Yusuf, a resident of Balarampur in Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested by Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Friday night from the section of the Ridge Road between Dhaula Kuan and Karol Bagh.
Khan had planned a terror strike in the national capital on August 15, but could not do so due to heavy security arrangements, said P S Kushwah, DCP (Special Cell).
Khan had been under watch for the last year, he told reporters.
“Our operation had been on for the last one year,” Mr. Kushwaha said.
He said Khan was in touch with ISIS handlers who instructed him to plan terror strikes in India.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath