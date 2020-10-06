Ishrat Jahan encounter case: CBI court reserves order on discharge plea of four accused cops

A local CBI court in Ahmedabad on Tuesday reserved its order on discharge pleas moved by four police officials of Gujarat accused in the Ishrat Jahan fake encounter case.

The court is likely to pronounce its order later this month.

The CBI court had earlier discharged key accused DG Vanzara, NK Amin and PP Pandey and two others in the encounter case in which Ishrat Jahan and three others were allegedly gunned down by a team of Gujarat police in 2004.

The police had claimed that the four persons were affiliated with Pakistan-based terror outfits and were on a mission to carry out terror activities in Gujarat.

The accused cops who moved the application seeking discharge from the trial are IPS officer G.L. Singhal, retired Deputy Superintendent of Police Tarun Barot, retired Deputy Superintendent of Police J.G. Parmar and sub-inspector Anaju Chaudhary. Parmar passed away last month.

The Gujarat government had refused to give sanction to prosecute Vanzara and others.