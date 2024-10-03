Supreme Court restrains Tamil Nadu police from taking action against Isha Foundation

The Supreme Court on Thursday (October 3, 2024) restrained Tamil Nadu Police from taking “any further action” against Isha Foundation based on a September 30 order passed by the Madras High Court.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud transferred from the High Court to itself a habeas petition filed by the father of two women residing in the Isha Foundation premises.

The apex court ordered that the police would submit its status report before it rather than the High Court now.

The apex court passed the order after interacting with the two women, who are sisters, in the judges’ chambers. One of the women had said in open court through videoconferencing that she and her sister were residing in the foundation premises at Coimbatore of their own free will.

The court directed their father or his counsel to appear through videoconferencing on the next date of hearing, October 18

The Isha Foundation on Thursday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court order directing the Coimbatore Police to collect all case details registered against it and produce them before the court for further consideration.

The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the foundation, sought a stay of the High Court order and said around 500 police officials have raided the foundation's ashram and are probing every corner. Mr. Rohatgi said the foundation had a blemishless record over the years.

The Bench, also comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, sought to inquire about the details from two women whose father had moved the High Court alleging illegal confinement at the Isha Foundation.

The High Court had on September 30 passed an interim order on a habeas corpus petition filed by Dr. S. Kamaraj, who sought a direction to the police to produce his two daughters, whom he alleged were held captive inside the Isha Foundation before the court and set them at liberty.

The petitioner was a retired professor from the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore. He has two daughters and both had masters in Engineering. Both of them joined the Isha Foundation.

The grievances of the petitioner was that the Foundation was abusing certain persons, by brainwashing and converting them as monks and not even allowing their parents and relatives to meet them.

(With inputs from PTI)

