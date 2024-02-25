ADVERTISEMENT

Is this good governance: Chidambaram slams BJP after UP Police recruitment exam cancelled

February 25, 2024 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh government cancelled the police constable recruitment examination following allegations of a question paper leak.

PTI

Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Sunday slammed the BJP after the recent police constable recruitment examination in Uttar Pradesh was cancelled, saying this is robbing the poor and leaving them unemployed for a long time.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday cancelled the police constable recruitment examination following allegations of a question paper leak and ordered a re-test within six months.

The state government also announced a probe into the allegations by the Special Task Force (STF).

In a post on X, Mr. Chidambaram said, "Over 43 lakh candidates wrote the examination for selection to 60,400 posts of police constables in Uttar Pradesh." They travelled long distances in crowded buses and trains, spent money, and braved many difficulties, the former Union minister said.

"The examination was cancelled yesterday. This is in the 'Best-governed state', according to PM and CM," Mr. Chidambaram said.

"Is this good governance? This is robbing the poor of their hard-earned little money and leaving them poorer and unemployed for a long time," he said.

The fact that over 43 lakh youths are unemployed and competed for 60,400 posts tells the story of Uttar Pradesh ruled by the BJP, Mr. Chidambaram added.

The police constable recruitment examination was conducted across Uttar Pradesh on February 17 and 18.

More than 240 people were arrested and detained by police across the state for allegedly adopting or planning to use unfair means in the exam.

