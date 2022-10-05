Is the RSS ready for a woman chief, asks Digvijaya Singh

Reacting to the Vijaydashmi speech of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, the Congress leader raised various questions on the organisation’s agenda

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 05, 2022 21:16 IST

Digvijaya Singh. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Madhya Pradesh and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh asked on Wednesday if the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was ready to have woman chief.

Reacting to the Vijaydashmi speech of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during which he stressed on women empowerment, Mr. Singh put out a series of tweets to question Mr. Bhagwat.

“Is RSS changing? Can a Leopard ever change its spots? If they are really serious about changing the basics of RSS’ character, I have few questions to Mohan Bhagwat ji?” asked Mr. Singh, who is also the national coordinator of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“Would they give up their agenda of Hindu Rashtra? Would they appoint a woman as sarsanghchalak [chief]? Would the next sarsanghchalak be a non Konkast/Chitpawan/Brahmin? Would an OBC/SC/ST Sarsanghchalak be acceptable to rank and file of sarsanghchalak?”asked Mr Singh.

He also asked if the RSS was willing to register, have regular members and open their membership to minorities.

“If the answer to all my questions/doubts are clarified positively I shall have no problem with the RSS!! Mohan Bhagwat ji if you can do it I shall become your admirer,”Mr. Singh added.

The Congress leader also shared a picture collage that claimed that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has prompted Yoga guru Ramdev to praise the Gandhi family; Mr. Bhagwat visited mosques and madrassas; RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari have started talking about poverty, unemployment and the widening gap between the rich and the poor.

