ADVERTISEMENT

Is it publicity interest litigation, SC asks PIL petitioner

January 21, 2023 08:46 am | Updated 08:46 am IST - NEW DELHI

The lawyer had argued that caste survey came under the Central List of the Constitution and a State did not have the authority to do it

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Supreme Court building | Photo Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a petition challenging the caste census undertaken in Bihar, asking whether it was a “publicity interest litigation”.

A Bench led by Justice B.R. Gavai refused to intervene while giving liberty to the petitioner NGO Ek Soch Ek Prayas to seek appropriate remedies in law before the High Court concerned.

The lawyer had argued that caste survey came under the Central List of the Constitution and a State did not have the authority to do it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav had termed the caste census a “historic step” to identify the most backward sections of the society through collection of scientific data and ensure that welfare measures reach them.

The first phase of the survey began on January 7, 2023 and would continue till January 21. The second phase is from April.

The Bihar Cabinet had decided to conduct the survey on June 2, last year.

Officials estimate the census would cover over 12 crore people and more than 2.5 crore households across the State. The survey is likely to be over by May 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US