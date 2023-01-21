Is it publicity interest litigation, SC asks PIL petitioner

January 21, 2023 08:46 am | Updated 08:46 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a petition challenging the caste census undertaken in Bihar, asking whether it was a “publicity interest litigation”.

A Bench led by Justice B.R. Gavai refused to intervene while giving liberty to the petitioner NGO Ek Soch Ek Prayas to seek appropriate remedies in law before the High Court concerned.

The lawyer had argued that caste survey came under the Central List of the Constitution and a State did not have the authority to do it.

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav had termed the caste census a “historic step” to identify the most backward sections of the society through collection of scientific data and ensure that welfare measures reach them.

The first phase of the survey began on January 7, 2023 and would continue till January 21. The second phase is from April.

The Bihar Cabinet had decided to conduct the survey on June 2, last year.

Officials estimate the census would cover over 12 crore people and more than 2.5 crore households across the State. The survey is likely to be over by May 21.