Is India run by Modi Penal Code now, asks Jairam Ramesh

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. File   | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh late on Saturday night dared the Delhi police to act against him for putting up a critical poster against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Ramesh was reacting to a news report that 25 FIRs have been registered in connection with posters that surfaced across the capital questioning Mr. Modi on the vaccination policy in a sarcastic tone.

“Putting up critical posters against PM is now a crime? Is India run by the Modi Penal Code now? Is the Delhi police so jobless in the middle of a raging pandemic?? I am putting up posters on my compound wall tomorrow. Come get me. @DelhiPolice @AmitShah,” tweeted Mr. Ramesh, a Rajya Sabha member, tagging Home Minister Amit Shah besides the Delhi police.

The Delhi police said at least 25 persons had been arrested in connection with the cases.

Earlier in the week, posters were found pasted on walls and boards with the message: “Modiji humare bachon ka vaccine videsh kyon bhej diya?” (Why did you send our children’s vaccines abroad?), after which all the districts where the posters were pasted found registered FIRs under the Sections of the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, Delhi Disaster Management Act and the IPC.

