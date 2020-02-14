National

Irrigation scam: HC says no to including CBI

The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday rejected a plea seeking for the CBI, the ED and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to be impleaded as respondents in a matter pertaining to the multi-crore Vidarbha irrigation scam.

A Division Bench of Justices R.V. Ghughe and S.M. Modak was hearing the application filed by one Atul Jagtap seeking probe into the scam, also involving Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, to be transferred from the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to the CBI or Enforcement Directorate. Jagtap sought for the agencies to be impleaded as respondents.

