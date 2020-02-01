National

IRCTC’s third private train to run on Indore-Varanasi route

Passengers walk past the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, India's first 'private' train by IRCTC during its flag-off ceremony at the Charbagh Railway station, in Lucknow on October 4, 2019.

Passengers walk past the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, India's first 'private' train by IRCTC during its flag-off ceremony at the Charbagh Railway station, in Lucknow on October 4, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

The third private train of the IRCTC would run between Indore and Varanasi, Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said on February 1.

The overnight train would have the same rakes as those of the Humsafar Express, he added.

In the last few months, the IRCTC has started operating private trains on two routes — Delhi-Lucknow and Ahmedabad-Mumbai.

“The third private train would be on the Indore-Varanasi route,” Mr. Yadav said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States National
railway
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2020 5:27:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/irctcs-third-private-train-to-run-on-indore-varanasi-route/article30712616.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY