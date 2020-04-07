National

IRCTC suspends bookings of 3 trains run by it till April 30

The Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express is one of the trains with bookings suspended. File

The Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express is one of the trains with bookings suspended. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The three trains are Kashi Mahakal Express (between Varanasi and Indore), the Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express and the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has cancelled booking for three “corporate trains” operated by it. Earlier, the bookings were suspended only till the period of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, that is, April 14.

The three trains are Kashi Mahakal Express (between Varanasi and Indore), the Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express and the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express. An IRCTC official said that travellers who had already made their bookings on these trains will be fully refunded.

The move comes amid reports that the government is considering extending the 21-day lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus following requests from State governments.

The official added that bookings for other trains after the lockdown period is currently being undertaken, and any decision with regards to these trains will come from the Indian Railways.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Roads and Rails
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 7, 2020 7:06:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/irctc-suspends-bookings-of-3-trains-run-by-it-till-april-30/article31281429.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY