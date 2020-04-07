IRCTC suspends bookings of 3 trains run by it till April 30

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has cancelled booking for three “corporate trains” operated by it. Earlier, the bookings were suspended only till the period of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, that is, April 14.
The three trains are Kashi Mahakal Express (between Varanasi and Indore), the Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express and the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express. An IRCTC official said that travellers who had already made their bookings on these trains will be fully refunded.
The move comes amid reports that the government is considering extending the 21-day lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus following requests from State governments.
The official added that bookings for other trains after the lockdown period is currently being undertaken, and any decision with regards to these trains will come from the Indian Railways.
