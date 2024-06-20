ADVERTISEMENT

IRCTC apologises to Vande Bharat passenger who found cockroach in food

Updated - June 20, 2024 05:26 pm IST

Published - June 20, 2024 05:06 pm IST

The incident has renewed discussions on social media platforms about ensuring food quality on trains

The Hindu Bureau

Vande Bharat Express | Photo Credit: Kamal Narang

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) apologised to a couple who found a cockroach in their meal while traveling on the Vande Bharat Express from Bhopal to Agra.

After an X user Vidit Varshney took to the social media platform about his uncle and aunt finding an insect in their meal on the Vande Bharat Express, IRCTC responded by apologising for the incident and said they are taking it seriously.

The corporation said they have fined the company responsible for providing the food and are tightening up their checks on how food is prepared and delivered.

Railway Seva, the official passenger support channel for Indian Railways, has also acknowledged Mr. Varshney’s complaint. The incident has renewed discussions on social media platforms about ensuring food quality on trains.

