Irani’s remarks over Article 370 tantamount to contempt of court: Omar Abdullah

He says the NC was hopeful of a positive outcome in Supreme Court

August 10, 2023 02:47 am | Updated 02:47 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah. File

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah. File | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the remarks of Union Minister Smriti Irani over Article 370 in Parliament “tantamount to contempt of court”.

“A Union Minister in the Parliament is threatening the court. I am surprised to see the responsible person saying the BJP will not allow restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The Supreme Court is hearing the case. We are waiting for the judgment. The BJP too should,” Mr. Abdullah said.

He said the NC was hopeful of a positive outcome in the court. “Does the BJP fear that their case is too weak? The remarks [will not allow restoration of Article 370] tantamount to contempt of court,” Mr. Abdullah said.

Another senior NC leader Tanvir Sadiq also took a swipe at Ms. Irani. “How can she [Ms. Irani] anticipate the decisions of the esteemed judges while the case is still under consideration in the Supreme Court? Such a display of arrogance,” Mr. Sadiq said.

He asked the court “to consider this matter gravely”.

Speaking in the Parliament, Ms. Irani said, “Rahul Gandhi says he wants Article 370 to be reinstated in Jammu and Kashmir. I want to tell those who have left the House [Mr. Gandhi] that Article 370 will never be reinstated.”

