Smriti Irani sends legal notice to Congress leaders over allegations against daughter

The Hindu Bureau July 24, 2022 18:09 IST

The legal notice has been sent to Pawan Khera, Jairam Ramesh and Netta D’Souza.

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani addresses a press conference New Delhi on July 20, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India via PTI

Union Minister Smriti Irani has shot off legal notices to three Congress leaders and the party for allegations that her 18-year-old daughter, Zoish, was running a restaurant in Goa with an illegally acquired bar license. The legal notice has been sent to Congress leaders Pawan Khera, Jairam Ramesh and Netta D’Souza. Ms. Irani has sought a written unconditional apology and withdrawal of allegations against her daughter with immediate effect from the Congress. The controversy erupted on Saturday when Congress held a press conference over an RTI application that they claimed proved that Ms. Irani’s daughter had applied for a bar license for a restaurant “Silly Souls” in the name of a deceased person. Ms. Irani was quick to put out a statement defending herself and her daughter, alleging that the Congress had “assassinated” and “publicly mutilated” her daughter’s character and asked for proof from the Congress for its allegations. She said she would be suing the party and seeking answers in the law courts.



