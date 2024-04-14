ADVERTISEMENT

Iran-Israel tensions | Seriously concerned over escalating hostilities: India

April 14, 2024 10:50 am | Updated 10:50 am IST - New Delhi

Iran has launched a missile attack on Israel as part of its retaliation to a suspected Israeli air strike on its consulate in Damascus on April 1

PTI

An anti-missile system operates after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel on April 14, 2024 | Photo Credit: Reuters

India on April 14 said it is seriously concerned over escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran, and called for immediate de-escalation of the situation.

Iran-Israel tensions LIVE updates April 14, 2024

"We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy," it said in a statement.

The MEA said India is closely monitoring the evolving situation.

"Our embassies in the region are in close touch with Indian community. It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region," it added.

