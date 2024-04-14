ADVERTISEMENT

Iran-Israel tension | Air India temporarily suspends Tel Aviv flights

April 14, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - New Delhi

Air India operates four weekly flights between the national capital and Israeli city.

PTI

Air India on April 14 decided to temporarily suspend flights to Tel Aviv amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Air India on April 14 decided to temporarily suspend flights to Tel Aviv amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

An official said the direct flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv will be suspended for now.

The Tata group-owned carrier recommenced services to Tel Aviv on March 3 after a gap of nearly five months.

Air India suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv, starting October 7, 2023, in the wake of the Hamas attack on the Israeli city.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
