Iqbal Mirchi case: Enforcement Directorate lists properties for attachment

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started listing the properties for the first round of attachment in the money laundering case against international drug dealer Iqbal Mirchi, an alleged associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, who died in the United Kingdom in 2013.

The value of the assets, several of which are in Mumbai, is estimated at over ₹600 crore. The list includes the third and fourth floors of Ceejay House, constructed by Millennium Developers Private Limited in 2006-07, according to the agency. In 2007, the third and fourth floors of the building were given by way of tenancy rights to Mirchi’s wife Hajra Memon and two children by Millennium Developers.

Overseas assets

The ED has also identified close to two dozen properties in the U.K. and one property, worth ₹180 crore, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which are linked to the drug dealer’s family.

Sixteen properties in the U.K. were allegedly owned by Hajra Memon through two companies: Country Properties Limited and Uscombe Limited. While six more properties are in the name of four U.K.-based companies, three are held by the UAE-based Mihaj Investments Corporation Limited, according to the ED.

The ED has so far arrested Haroun Aleem Yusuf, property dealer Ranjeet Singh Bindra, Humayun Merchant and Rinku Deshpande.They had allegedly helped Mirchi grab properties in Mumbai and make a huge money through real-estate deals.

The ED has also questioned former Union Minister Praful Patel, as he is a co-owner of Millennium Developers.