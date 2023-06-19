ADVERTISEMENT

IPS officer Ravi Sinha appointed RAW chief

June 19, 2023 02:21 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST - New Delhi

Ravi Sinha, a 1988 batch IPS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, is currently serving as Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat

PTI

Senior IPS officer Ravi Sinha was on June 19 appointed as the new chief of India's external intelligence agency RAW, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Mr. Sinha, a 1988 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, is currently serving as Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Sinha's appointment as Secretary, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for a tenure of two years, the order said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sinha replaces Samant Kumar Goel, who will complete his tenure on June 30, 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US