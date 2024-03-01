ADVERTISEMENT

IPS officer Anurag Agarwal appointed head of Parliament security

March 01, 2024 02:02 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

A view of the New Parliament Complex Building | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

IPS officer Anurag Agarwal has been appointed as the head of Parliament security, according to an official order.

Currently an inspector general in CRPF, the 1998-batch officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre has been appointed as joint secretary (security) for three years.

Mr. Agarwal will take over his new assignment at a time when the security of the Parliament House complex is being overhauled after two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13 from the visitors' gallery and opened a can of yellow smoke.

His appointment order was issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The post of JS (Security) had been lying vacant since October 20 after the then joint secretary Raghubir Lal went back to his cadre. The post of JS (Security) is traditionally held by an IPS officer.

