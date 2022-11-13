India

IPI-India awards go to The Print, Saurabh Shukla for excellence in journalism

The International Press Institute was started 72 years ago.

The Print, a news portal, and Saurabh Shukla of the NDTV have been selected for the International Press Institute (IPI) India Award for Excellence in Journalism, 2022.

The Print has been recognised for a series of stories that exposed how hospitals, local bodies and governments in various States mismanaged the support system for the fight against COVID. Saurabh Shukla of NDTV has been awarded for an entry on the exposure of hate speech made by religious men in Haridwar.

The award comprises a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, a trophy and a citation, to each team. The selection was made by a distinguished jury of editors headed by Justice Madan B. Lokur, former judge of the Supreme Court of India. The award has been given to 17 media organisations and journalists in the print and electronic media so far.


