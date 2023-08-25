HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act amendments to Indianise criminal justice mechanism: Law Minister

“The Indian tradition of knowledge is ancient and we have been offering legal services as per need. But such things are not written much because we were colonised,” Law Minister says about the concept of pro bono

August 25, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge.) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge.) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Evidence Act will be amended to Indianise the criminal justice system, Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said on August 25, referring to the recent introduction of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023, and two other new Bills in the Lok Sabha.

Mr. Meghwal made these comments at an event to mark the launch of the Tele-Law scheme 2.0, as well as to celebrate the feat of providing free legal advice to 50 lakh people across the country though the scheme.

Integrated scheme

The new version of the scheme will integrate the legal advice service under Tele-Law with legal representation services under the Nyaya Bandhu (pro bono) programme, enabling common citizens to access legal advice, legal assistance and legal representation through a single registration and single gateway of tele-law.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that though pro bono may sound like a Western concept, with examples often cited from the United States, the United Kingdom, and even South Korea, providing free legal services has been an Indian tradition.

Indian legal tradition

“The Indian tradition of knowledge is ancient and we have been offering legal services as per need. But such things are not written much because we were colonised and that is why western concepts were more,” Mr. Meghwal said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked why the government could not function keeping Indian traditions in mind.

“That is why a big decision has been taken to reform and amend the Indian Penal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code and the Indian Evidence Act by the Home Minister,” Mr. Meghwal added.

He said that the volunteers extending the tele-law scheme through common service centres should not get bogged down by the effort needed to provide free legal advice to the needy. He also urged them to encourage those seeking justice, as a common person often feels disheartened or discouraged by the long battle ahead.

According to an official, several cases in which tele-law centres help people get pre-litigation advice end up in court. So, lawyers who are part of the Nyaya Bandhu scheme can now take up for free cases of those willing to contest their claims in court.

Related Topics

crime, law and justice / national government

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.