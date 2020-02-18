INX Media case | Special court allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad

Karti Chidambaram. File

NEW DELHI

18 February 2020 22:54 IST

He was told to submit itinerary to CBI

A special court on Tuesday allowed Congress MP Karti Chidambaram to travel to the U.K. and France with the condition that he would provide a copy of his itinerary to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before leaving.

On Friday, the Supreme Court had granted permission to Mr. Karti to travel to the two countries in February for attending a tennis tournament, subject to the compliance of conditions imposed earlier. Last year, he was allowed to go abroad after depositing ₹10 crore with the Supreme Court.

Mr. Karti submitted before the special court that he had to meet his daughter and her tutors at the University of Cambridge in the U.K., and that he also had a business meeting to attend. The CBI opposed the request, submitting that the reasons stated were not backed by evidence.

After hearing both the sides, the court allowed Mr. Karti’s request. He and his father, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, were earlier granted anticipatory bail in the Aircel-Maxis case with the direction that they would not leave the country without the court's permission.