INX Media case | Enforcement Directorate submits charge sheet through email

NEW DELHI

03 June 2020 01:17 IST

It is learnt that further proceedings pertaining to the ED's charge sheet will be conducted after the court opens for regular work. Some companies have also been named.

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday emailed a charge sheet in the INX Media case, allegedly involving former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, his son Karti and others, to a special court.

Mr. Chidambaram and his son have already refuted the allegations against them.

The ED probe is based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in May 2017.

The agencies had earlier alleged that bribes were paid to get an approval for foreign investments of ₹403 crore in INX Media from three Mauritus-based entities in 2007 and 26% down-streaming of the funds to INX News, after it had already been done.

Former INX Media director Indrani Mukerjea and her husband Peter Mukerjea, also the then director, were made accused in the case.

Mr. Chidambaram was first arrested by the CBI on August 21 last year. The ED then took him into custody in October 2019 for recording his statement in the money laundering case. Subsequently, he was released on bail.

In October last year, the CBI filed a charge sheet against 14 accused persons, including Mr. Chidambaram and his son. The agency had arrested Mr. Karti in February 2018, after which he was granted bail.