INX Media case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI stand on Chidambaram’s plea over framing of charges

The CBI counsel said there was sufficient material to show “demand of bribe” 

Updated - November 18, 2024 08:39 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The counsel appearing for Congress leaders P. Chidambaram (in picture) and Karti Chidambaram said that the arguments on framing of charges ought not to commence before the trial court as the investigation was still pending. File

The counsel appearing for Congress leaders P. Chidambaram (in picture) and Karti Chidambaram said that the arguments on framing of charges ought not to commence before the trial court as the investigation was still pending. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Monday (November 18, 2024) asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to respond to pleas by former Union Minister P. Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram seeking to defer arguments on framing of charges in the INX media case.

The counsel appearing for the Congress leaders said that the arguments on framing of charges ought not to commence before the trial court as the investigation was still pending.

The CBI counsel, on the other hand, said there was sufficient material to show “demand of bribe” and framing of charges should not be stopped on account of any pending investigation.

The CBI had registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of ₹305 crore in 2007 during Mr. Chidambaram’s tenure as Finance Minister.

In the pleas before the high court, Mr. Chidambaram and Mr. Karti Chidambaram have assailed a trial court order refusing to defer the arguments of charge.

Their counsel argued the chargesheet filed by the CBI in the case was incomplete and the accused persons were yet to be given access to all the material collected by the agency as probe on certain aspects was going on.

Their plea said more than 17 years have lapsed since the period of the alleged offence and about seven years have lapsed since the commencement of investigation. Yet further investigation remains pending even as on date, it added.

Mr. Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI in the INX Media corruption case on August 21, 2019. On October 16 that year, the ED arrested him in a related money laundering case.

Six days later, on October 22, 2019, the top court granted bail to Mr. Chidambaram in the case lodged by the CBI. In the ED case, he got bail on December 4, 2019.

Mr. Karti Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI in February 2018 and he was granted bail in March 2018 in the INX Media corruption case.

Published - November 18, 2024 08:32 pm IST

Delhi

