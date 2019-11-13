INX Media case: Chidambaram's judicial custody extended till Nov. 27

A special court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram till November 27 in connection with the money laundering probe in the INX Media case.

Taking note of an application filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), seeking extension of the judicial custody, the judge passed the order after Mr. Chidambaram was produced before the court via video conference. He was not brought to the court premises due to the ongoing lawyers' strike in district courts.

Mr. Chidambaram was first arrested by the CBI on August 21 based on corruption charges in the INX Media case. The ED then took his custody on October 16 in the money laundering case.

The CBI recently filed a charge sheet against Mr. Chidambaram, his son Karti and others. It alleged corruption in giving approval to foreign investments of Rs.403 crore in the INX Media from three Mauritius-based companies in 2007 and 26% downstreaming of funds to INX News after it had been done.

While the probe agencies have alleged payment of illegal gratification, primarily based on the statement of former INX Media director Indrani Mukerjea, Mr. Chidambaram and his son have refuted the allegation.

The Supreme Court had granted bail to Mr. Chidambaram in the case being pursued by the CBI. His application seeking bail in the ED case is before the Delhi High Court, which has reserved its decision after hearing both the sides last week.