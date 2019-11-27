INX Media case: Delhi court extends Chidambaram’s judicial custody till December 11

A Delhi court on Wednesday, extended the judicial custody of former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram till December 11 in connection with the INX Media corruption and money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate.
Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar passed the order after the ED sought extension of Chidambaram’s judicial custody by 14 days saying probe in the case is on.
The counsel for the 74-year old senior Congress leader did not oppose ED’s plea.
The senior Congress leader was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22.
He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case on October 16.
