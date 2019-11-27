National

INX Media case: Delhi court extends Chidambaram’s judicial custody till December 11

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram. | File

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram. | File   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

more-in

Enforcement Directorate seeks extension saying probe in the case is on

A Delhi court on Wednesday, extended the judicial custody of former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram till December 11 in connection with the INX Media corruption and money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate.

Also read: Rahul, Priyanka meet Chidambaram in Tihar Jail

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar passed the order after the ED sought extension of Chidambaram’s judicial custody by 14 days saying probe in the case is on.

The counsel for the 74-year old senior Congress leader did not oppose ED’s plea.

The senior Congress leader was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case on October 16.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
prison
corruption & bribery
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2019 4:15:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/inx-media-case-delhi-court-extends-chidambarams-judicial-custody-till-december-11/article30096796.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY