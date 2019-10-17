INX Media case: Delhi court allows ED to quiz Chidambaram till October 24

A Delhi court on October 17 sent former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram for custodial interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till October 24 in the INX Media money laundering case. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed the ED to quiz Mr. Chidambaram and also granted him permission to have home cooked food, western toilet, medicines in the ED custody.
The probe agency has sought 14-day custodial interrogation of the 74-year old senior Congress leader.
The court also extended the judicial custody of Mr. Chidambaram till October 24 in the INX Media corruption case lodged by the CBI.
The court on October 16 issued production warrant against him in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Zero advertisements
Enjoy reading our articles without intrusion from advertisements.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.