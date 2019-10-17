National

INX Media case: Delhi court allows ED to quiz Chidambaram till October 24

Former Finance Minister Chidambaram. File

Former Finance Minister Chidambaram. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi court also granted Mr. Chidambaram permission to have home cooked food, western toilet, medicines in the Enforcement Directorate custody.

A Delhi court on October 17 sent former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram for custodial interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till October 24 in the INX Media money laundering case. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed the ED to quiz Mr. Chidambaram and also granted him permission to have home cooked food, western toilet, medicines in the ED custody.

The probe agency has sought 14-day custodial interrogation of the 74-year old senior Congress leader.

The court also extended the judicial custody of Mr. Chidambaram till October 24 in the INX Media corruption case lodged by the CBI.

The court on October 16 issued production warrant against him in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED.

