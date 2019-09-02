INX Media case: Court extends Chidambaram’s CBI custody by one day

A Delhi Court on Monday extended the CBI custody of former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram by one day in the INX Media corruption case.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar will hear on Tuesday the interim bail plea of Congress leader Chidambaram.

Mr. Chidambaram, 73, was produced before the court on the expiry of his three-day CBI custody which was granted on August 30.

The CBI opposed any relief to Mr. Chidambaram in the case and sought extension of his custodial interrogation by one day.

He was produced in the court where senior advocate Kapil Sibal moved an interim bail application of Mr. Chidambaram, who was arrested on the night of August 21. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought time to reply to Chidambaram’s interim bail plea and said that notice be issued to CBI as it is statutorily required.

“All citizens have to be treated equally,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, adding that personal liberty of every citizen is equal.