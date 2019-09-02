National

INX Media case: Court extends Chidambaram’s CBI custody by one day

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P. Chidambaram.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P. Chidambaram.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar will hear on Tuesday the interim bail plea of Congress leader Chidambaram.

A Delhi Court on Monday extended the CBI custody of former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram by one day in the INX Media corruption case.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar will hear on Tuesday the interim bail plea of Congress leader Chidambaram.

Mr. Chidambaram, 73, was produced before the court on the expiry of his three-day CBI custody which was granted on August 30.

The CBI opposed any relief to Mr. Chidambaram in the case and sought extension of his custodial interrogation by one day.

Also Read
P. Chidambaram. File

INX Media case: ‘A stupid man cannot launder,’ Enforcement Directorate tells Supreme Court

 

He was produced in the court where senior advocate Kapil Sibal moved an interim bail application of Mr. Chidambaram, who was arrested on the night of August 21. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought time to reply to Chidambaram’s interim bail plea and said that notice be issued to CBI as it is statutorily required.

“All citizens have to be treated equally,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, adding that personal liberty of every citizen is equal.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National
justice and rights
judiciary (system of justice)
law enforcement
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 4, 2019 11:29:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/inx-media-case-court-extends-chidambarams-cbi-custody-by-one-day/article29320844.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY