INX Media case: BJP rejects Congress’ charge of vendetta

The BJP on Wednesday rejected the Congress’ charge of vendetta levelled against the Centre over the action of probe agencies against P. Chidambaram, saying the Centre did not interfere in the investigation and he must face consequences for his deeds.
“If he has done something fishy, he must face consequences. Probe agencies do not work at the government’s behest,” BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said.
“[Congress leader] Priyanka Vadra’s support for P. Chidambaram is quite natural. After all she has the experience of standing by Robert Vadra too, who is also facing several investigations for economic offences,” BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor