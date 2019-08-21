INX Media case: BJP rejects Congress’ charge of vendetta

The BJP on Wednesday rejected the Congress’ charge of vendetta levelled against the Centre over the action of probe agencies against P. Chidambaram, saying the Centre did not interfere in the investigation and he must face consequences for his deeds.

“If he has done something fishy, he must face consequences. Probe agencies do not work at the government’s behest,” BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said.

“[Congress leader] Priyanka Vadra’s support for P. Chidambaram is quite natural. After all she has the experience of standing by Robert Vadra too, who is also facing several investigations for economic offences,” BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted.