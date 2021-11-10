INX case: HC rejects CBI plea against order allowing inspection of documents by Karti Chidambaram

New Delhi:

The investigating agency said that the March 5 order by a trial court reflected intrusion into their investigative process.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against a trial court order allowing inspection of documents by Congress leader P. Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram and other accused in the INX media case.

The CBI had challenged to a March 5 order passed by the trial court allowing inspection of documents kept in ‘Malkhana’ (room keeping case properties) by the accused and their counsel.

The investigating agency said that the March 5 order reflected intrusion into their investigative process. It said if the accused persons were allowed to inspect documents available at the ‘Malkhana’, the same would subvert the probe and there was every likelihood that they might tamper with evidence available.

The case relates to a First Information Report registered by the CBI on May 15, 2017, against alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance provided to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of ₹305 crore in 2007 when Mr. Chidambaram was the Finance Minister.