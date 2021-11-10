National

INX case: HC rejects CBI plea against order allowing inspection of documents by Karti Chidambaram

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram (right) and Karti Chidambaram. File   | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against a trial court order allowing inspection of documents by Congress leader P. Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram and other accused in the INX media case.

The CBI had challenged to a March 5 order passed by the trial court allowing inspection of documents kept in ‘Malkhana’ (room keeping case properties) by the accused and their counsel.

The investigating agency said that the March 5 order reflected intrusion into their investigative process. It said if the accused persons were allowed to inspect documents available at the ‘Malkhana’, the same would subvert the probe and there was every likelihood that they might tamper with evidence available.

The case relates to a First Information Report registered by the CBI on May 15, 2017, against alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance provided to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of ₹305 crore in 2007 when Mr. Chidambaram was the Finance Minister.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2021 12:03:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/inx-case-hc-rejects-cbi-plea-against-order-allowing-inspection-of-documents-by-karti-chidambaram/article37411921.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY