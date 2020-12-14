Involve CMs to end farmers’ impasse, Anand Sharma tells government

New Delhi

14 December 2020 17:42 IST

Urges govt to make money available to poor sections as that will help revive economy by improving consumption

The Union government should involve the Chief Ministers and find a way out of the stand-off with farmers on the three farm laws through dialogue and negotiations, Congress’s Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma said on Monday, virually addressing the 93rd annual general meeting (AGM) of the FICCI.

“India lost 10 per cent of its GDP because of the pandemic and the shock because of a ‘stringent lockdown’. The government should make money available to the poor sections as that would help revive the economy by improving consumption.

“Though India was not thrown off-balance despite the shock, it was debatable whether India was witnessing a V-shaped recovery or a K-shaped recovery,” he stated.

The former Union Commerce Minister claimed that India was facing crises of low capital expenditure, investment and an impending banking crisis.

Call for consensus

“Today what we are seeing is turbulence and protests on the farm laws. Reforms must be participatory, not arbitrary. There must be consultations. Nothing should be rushed through or done without building a consensus. That results in what we are seeing - agitation, conflict and the loss of trust”, he observed.

“I personally feel that through dialogue, negotiations and persuasion, everything can be resolved. We have Chief Ministers of States and they must be involved and let’s get over this crisis too, together as a nation,” he urged.

Calling himself a votary of reforms, Mr. Sharma said that any reform must be backed by a national consensus as that gave confidence to partners countries and investors.

“What worries me today is the binary of ‘We versus You’. This is dangerous and it should not happen in our country. We all Indians are patriots,” he stated.

The chariot of democracy must have the government as well as a robust, effective and responsible Opposition, he pointed out.

Cites U.S.

Mr. Sharma cited the example of the United states and how the Supreme Court there had taken charge after a bitter elections to argue for a similar role in India as well.

Indian judiciary had an independent role and the Supreme Court had a constitutional duty and mandate to uphold the Constitution, he stressed.

“There are concerns when there are delays on important constitutional matters and the bucket is kicked down the road. As the old saying, justice delayed is justice denied. When justice is to be done and when interventions are required, my urge to you would be that it is the expectation of you lords that you should do that. We all have faith in you and that faith must be intact”, he added.