Involve all parties in formulating policy on Rohingya: Congress

Describing the influx of Rohingya refugees into India as “very serious,” the Congress on Friday demanded that the Central government involve all parties to formulate a policy on the matter.

“This is a very serious matter. In the interest of the nation, all political parties should come together to take a decision on this. The government should invite representatives of all parties and lay down a policy. Since the country’s interests as well as decisions with long-term effects are involved, we want the policy be formulated by all the parties,” Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken said here. “It should not be a policy of one party.”

It’s wrong: Owaisi

If refugees from Tibet, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can stay in India, why not the Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi asked.

He cited the case of Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen, who has taken shelter in India for over a decade now following threats from Islamic fundamentalists in her country.

Attacking the NDA government over its stance on the Rohingya, he said: “Is it humane that you want to send back those who have lost everything? This is wrong.” He was addressing a gathering in Hyderabad on Thursday night.