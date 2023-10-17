ADVERTISEMENT

Investors have opportunity to partner with India to be part of India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor: PM Modi

October 17, 2023 03:07 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST - Mumbai

He said whenever India's maritime capabilities have been strong in history, the country and the world have benefitted from it

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the inauguration of the Global Maritime India Summit (GMIS) 2023 via a video conference, on Oct. 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 17 said investors have an opportunity to partner with the country, and be a part of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC).

Speaking after the inauguration of the Global Maritime India Summit here, Mr. Modi said India took the lead at the G-20 summit to form a consensus on the corridor.

Very few countries are blessed with development, demography, democracy and demand, Mr. Modi said and invited global investors to be part of India's growth journey.

He said whenever India's maritime capabilities have been strong in history, the country and the world have benefitted from it, and added that his government has been working to strengthen the maritime sector in the last 9-10 years.

PM Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for port-related projects worth over ₹18,800 crore at the third edition of the summit.

He also launched the foundation stone for the ₹4,539-crore Tuna Tekra all-weather deep-draft terminal at the Deendayal Port Authority in Gujarat, which is being developed to aid the India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor.

