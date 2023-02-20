Investigation in hate speeches case at an ‘advanced stage’, Delhi Police tells SC

February 20, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi Police told the Supreme Court on February 20 that its investigation, into hate speech incidents in the national capital, is at an “advanced stage”.

Appearing before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, Additional Solicitor General K.M. Nataraj, for the police, said voice sample tests report was “expected”.

Advocate Shadan Farasat, for petitioner Tushar Gandhi, said in the previous hearing the police had informed the court that their investigation was “substantially completed”.

He said the Delhi Police should complete the probe and file the chargesheet by the next hearing in the Supreme Court.

The apex court listed the case for the first week of April as there was a Constitution Bench in the intervening weeks.

Previously, Mr. Farasat had highlighted that no chargesheets were filed though the hate speech incidents had happened in Delhi way back on December 19, 2021. Even the FIR was registered only on May 4, 2022. There had been no arrests or questioning of the suspects, Mr. Farasat had submitted.

Mr. Gandhi had highlighted how the incident witnessed “calls of violence and Nazi style salutes”.

“What are you doing in terms of the investigation? The FIR was only registered five months later. Eight months have passed since the registration of the FIR. There seems to be no palpable progress… Who is the investigating officer?” Chief Justice Chandrachud had Mr. Nataraj.

Mr. Farasat had argued that there was a clear violation of the Supreme Court’s direction in the Tehseen Poonawala case in which the court had said the police should take preventive steps to stop such incidents from happening.

The hearing was based on a contempt petition filed by Mr. Gandhi against the then Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana.

In April last year, the Delhi Police had told the Supreme Court that there was no instances of hate speech at the Delhi dharam sansad event nor was there any “open call for genocide of Muslims in order to achieve ethnic cleansing”. The words spoken at the event were, instead, about “empowering one’s religion to prepare itself to face the evils which could endanger its existence, which is not even remotely connected to a call for genocide of any particular religion”.

In October last year, a Supreme Court Bench led by Justice K.M. Joseph had said it was “tragic what we have reduced religion to” in the 21st century and a “climate of hate prevails in the country” while directing police and authorities to immediately and suo motu register cases against hate speech makers and offenders who commit acts of communal violence without waiting for a complaint to be filed.