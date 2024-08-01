Intruder shot dead along the International Border in Jammu’s Samba district

An intruder was shot dead by personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) manning the International Border (IB) in Jammu’s Samba district on July 31 night.

In a separate incident, a militant hideout was busted in Rajouri, and arms recovered.

“Around 10.30 p.m. [on Wednesday], personnel [of the BSF] posted at forward duty spotted suspicious movement. A person was entering into the IB. Troops were alert and once he entered into the IB, he was challenged. However, he tried to run away. Later, in the night, he was neutralised,” D.K. Boora, Inspector General (IG), BSF, said.

The BSF searched the area on August 1 for more clues. Mr. Boora said he suspected that the person was “sent on a probe”.

“It seems the probe was to see if there was a gap to follow it up with some further action [on the IB]. However, we successfully thwarted it. This is a lesson for all those trying to step into India with ill designs. All such people will meet the same fate,” Mr. Boora said.

Hideout busted

A hideout was busted in the Pir Panjal Valley’s Rajouri district.

An Army spokesperson said a joint search operation by the Army, J&K Police, and the BSF was launched following specific intelligence. “The operation has led to the recovery of a large consignment of weapons, ammunition, and explosives from a remote location in Kalakote, Rajouri. Search operations are continuing in the area,” the Army said.

