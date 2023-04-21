ADVERTISEMENT

Introspect, instead of pointing fingers at court: BJP slams Congress, Sibal for Naroda case verdict remarks

April 21, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress alleged that a lapse on the part of the prosecution led to the acquittal of all the accused and said that justice may be delayed but will not be denied

PTI

Ex-MLA Maya Kodnani along with advocates comes out of the Sessions Court after the verdict on Naroda Gam massacre case, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, April 20, 2023. A special SIT court in Ahmedabad Thursday acquitted all 67 accused, including Kodnani. | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP on April 21 hit out at the Congress and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal for "pointing fingers at the court" which acquitted all 67 accused in Ahmedabad's Naroda Gam riots case, saying their comments are not backed by truth. It said it will continue to pursue this case.

The Congress alleged that a lapse on the part of the prosecution led to the acquittal of all the accused and said that justice may be delayed but will not be denied.

Mr. Sibal, a senior advocate, criticised the court's decision and asked whether "we should celebrate the rule of law or despair its demise".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Hitting back at them, BJP national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam said, "Those who are pointing fingers at the court should introspect because there are instances when they praised the court when it benefitted them."

"And today, when judgment is against their own interest, they are making this kind of statement," Mr. Islam said at a press conference when asked to comment on Congress and Mr. Sibal's remarks.

"It's a very hollow statement which is not backed by any truth,” the BJP spokesperson added.

More than two decades after 11 Muslims were killed in the post-Godhra riots in Naroda Gam, a Gujarat court acquitted all accused, including former Gujarat Minister Maya Kodnani and ex-Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi.

The Ahmedabad-based court of S. K. Baxi, special judge for Special Investigation Team cases, acquitted all the accused in one of the worst massacres witnessed during the state-wide riots triggered by the Sabarmati train carnage on February 27, 2002. The Naroda Gam case was probed by a Supreme Court-appointed SIT.

While a lawyer of the victims' families said the judgment will be challenged before the Gujarat High Court, the accused persons and their relatives termed the verdict a "victory of truth".

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US